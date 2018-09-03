Jesse Mollkoy, Gabby Minier of Dos Pueblos Named Athletes of the Week

Dos Pueblos football team place-kicker Jesse Mollkoy and golfer Gabby Minier have been voted the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week by the local media.

Mollkoy was the hero of the Chargers’ dramatic 26-24 win at Ventura last Friday. He kicked four field goals, including the game winner from 43 yards with five seconds left in the game.

Mollkoy’s other field goals were from 26, 47 and 34 yards.

Minier shot an even-par 72 and tied for first-place at the Santa Ynez Pirate Invitational at the Alisal River Course. She and partner Hannah Cho combined for a best-ball score of 69 to place fourth in the team competition.

Later in the week, Minier shot a 37 and earned medalist honors for the second time this season to lead the Chargers over Righetti.

The honorable mention choices for this week include Vance Keiser (Carpinteria football), Ryan Drake (Santa Barbara High water polo), Lauren Holsted (Bishop Diego volleyball) and Grace Fuss (Cate tennis).

The Athletes of the Week will be recognized at the next Monday's (Sept. 10) Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe. There was no luncheon this Monday because of the Labor Day holiday.

