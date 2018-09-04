Jesse Mollkoy Honored as So Cal Special Teams Player of Week

Jesse Mollkoy hits a field goal with five seconds left to lift Dos Pueblos to a 26-24 win at Ventura. Mollkoy made 4 field goals in the game. pic.twitter.com/QYQRno2Pgt— NoozhawkSports (@NoozhawkSports) September 1, 2018
The kicking performance by Jesse Mollkoy of Dos Pueblos has earned him honors from the online publication Cal-Hi Sports.
Cal-Hi Sports named Mollkoy its Southern California Special Teams Player of the Week after he booted four field goals, including a game-winning 43-yarder with five seconds left that gave Dos Pueblos a 26-24 decision over Ventura last Friday night at Larrabee Stadium.
Mollkoy, a senior, hit field goals of 26, 47 and 34 yards before his game winner.
For the season, he's made 5 of 7 field goals, with a long of 47 yards.