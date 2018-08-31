Jesse Mollkoy’s 4th Field Goal Gives Dos Pueblos a Dramatic Win at Ventura

Football

Jesse Molkoy drilled a 43-yard field goal with five seconds left to lift the Dos Pueblos football team to a dramatic 26-24 non-league football win at Ventura on Friday night.

It was a complete turnaround for the Chargers, who were blanked 49-0 last week against Pacifica.

Dos Pueblos fell behind 24-23, when Ventura scored with 50 seconds left in the game.

But the Chargers maintained their poise and drove the ball to the Ventura 25.

Mollkoy lined up the kick and drilled it through the uprights to put the Chargers at 2-1 on the season.

It was the fourth field of the game for Mollkoy. He made a 26-yarder in the second period to pull the Chargers within 7-3. David Leon set up the kick with a 55-yard run to the Cougars' 10.

The senior kicker was good from 47 yards with 23 seconds left in the second quarter to make it a 7-6 game.

He gave DP a 9-7 lead on a 34 yarder with six minutes left in the third. The kick came after Conner Lee intercepted a pass and took the ball to the Ventura 40.

The Charger defense stepped up and forced the Cougars to punt.

Runs by Eric Lopez and Leon and a 12-yard pass to Lee gave DP the ball at the Ventura 31. On first down, Lee busted off a 31-yard run for a touchdown. Mollkoy's PAT put the Chargers up 16-7 with 1:56 left in the third quarter.

Ventura put together a drive but it was stopped a the DP 5. The Cougars' Rourke Rieman kicked a short field goal to cut the DP lead to 16-10 with nine minutes left.

The Chargers appeared to have the game wrapped up with Leon broke free and rambled 69 yards for a touchdown. That made it 23-10 after Mollkoy's PAT.

But Ventura kept battling. It got a break with fourth-down penalty against DP and capitalized with a 62-yard pass play for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 23-17 with 6:08 to go.

A fired up Ventura defense forced the Chargers to punt and the Cougars' offense responded with the go-ahead touchdown with 50 seconds to left. Quarterback Carson Willis connected with Bryce Weinell on a 10-yard touchdown pass on fourth down give and Rourke Rieman’s extra-point kick, gave Ventura a 24-23 lead with 50.3 seconds left.

The Cougars elected to intentionally boot the kickoff out of bounds rather than give the Chargers a shot at a runback.

Starting from its own 40-yard line, Leon completed two passes during the final drive as the Chargers marched 34 yards in five plays to the Ventura 26 to set up Mollkoy for the game-winning kick.

He delivered, setting off a Charger celebration.

—Story includes information from the Ventura County Star