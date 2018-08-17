Saturday, August 18 , 2018, 10:54 am | Overcast 72º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Jessica Clegg Scores in Overtime to Lift UCSB Women’s Soccer in Opener

By UCSB Sports Information | August 17, 2018 | 8:14 p.m.

Senior midfielder Jessica Clegg scored in the 19th minute of overtime, lifting the UCSB women's soccer team to a 2-1 win over Sacramento State in the opening game of the UNLV Invitational on Friday night in Las Vegas.

Clegg made a run from 30 yards out and hit a low-driven shot towards the right corner of the goal to beat opposing goalkeeper Kaylyn Evans and give the Gauchos their first overtime win since August 26, 2016.

UCSB assistant coach Goffin Boyoko said Clegg's goal is a "massive boost" for the team and highlighted her workrate, particularly considering the 100-degree heat they were playing in.

Boyoko also praised Christine Maurer, sophomore defender Sophia Dertorossian, who was one of only two Gauchos on the field for all 109 minutes, and transfer junior winger Kat Sheehy.

Mauer gave UCSB a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute off an assist from Mallory Hromatko.

Sacramento State equalized in the 58th minute.

