Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, January 30 , 2019, 4:25 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Jessica Lahey Talks About Parenting at Marymount of Santa Barbara

By Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara | January 30, 2019 | 2:06 p.m.
Jessica Lahey
Jessica Lahey

Marymount of Santa Barbara welcomed New York Times best selling author Jessica Lahey for its annual Speaker Series recenty. Marymount brings parenting experts and educators to enlighten its greater community on recent trends.

Past speakers have included Michael Thompson, Paul Tough, Wendy Mogel and Devorah Heitner.

Lahey, author of The Gift of Failure, and a regular contributor to The New York Times, Atlantic and Vermont Public Radio, engaged three different audiences: parents, students in fifth-through-eighth grades, and faculty and staff.

Her message was consistent, fostering intrinsic motivation and resilience in kids. To the parent community, Lahey unpacked the problems associated with rewarding kids for grades rather than the process of learning, reinforcing Carol Dweck's concept of growth mindset.

Lahey peppered her talk with statistics of children countrywide, with a staggering 80 percent of middle- and high-school students feeling their parents love them more when they have good grades.

Lahey urged the audience to love the children they have, not the children they wished they had.

When she asks students what they would most want their parents to know, they consistently ask her to remind their parents to stop comparing them to their siblings.

In the faculty session, Lahey stressed the importance of the connection between teachers and their students and the profound effect that connection can have on a child, long-term.

Lahey encouraged audiences to review her bibliography on her website www.jessicalahey.com, to see all the experts she quoted.

Marymount of Santa Barbara is an independent school for children from ages 4 through eighth grade. For more, email [email protected] or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.

— Molly Seguel for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 