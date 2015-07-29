Jessica Louise Morales of Santa Maria, 1995-2015

Posted on July 29, 2015 | 8:30 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary

Jessica Louise Morales, 19, passed away unexpectedly on July 21, 2015.

Jessica was born on Sept. 6, 1995, in Santa Maria, California. She attended local schools, and ended her schooling career at Righetti High school in 2013.

Jessica was actively involved in Shockwave competitive cheer for 12 years. She loved hanging out with friends, going shopping, to the beach, and to concerts.

The light of her life was her 2-year-old daughter, Payton Rae.

Jessica was loved by many and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Louise (Mimi) and Ray (Papa) Spradlin, and her paternal grandfather, Chris Fredrickson; and uncles Joe Gutierrez and Edward Morales and aunt Julie Plemmons.

She is survived by her daughter, Payton Rae Morales; her parents, Ruben and Brenda Morales; brothers AJ, Matthew, and Brandon Morales; and paternal grandmother, Carmen Fredrickson and great-grandmother Paula Madsen, as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2015, at the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints 1219 Oak Knoll Road, Santa Maria.

There will be a viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. A reception will follow the services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, a trust fund for Jessica's daughter, Payton Rae, has been set up at Rabobank located at the corner of South Broadway and Battles Road.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com.

