Jessica Tade Named Executive Director at Casa del Herrero

The Casa del Herrero Board of Trustees has announced the appointment of Jessica Tade Ph.D. as the nonprofit organization’s new executive director.

In this role, Tade will guide all aspects of operations in the preservation of Casa del Herrero, a historic house museum designed by the renowned architect George Washington Smith located at 1387 East Valley Road in Montecito. This includes stewardship of the surrounding gardens and the fine and decorative arts collection.

The appointment marks the end of an extensive search by Casa del Herrero and responses from many candidates from throughout the West.

“I am thrilled to join the Casa del Herrero family as I have a real passion for the organization’s mission,” Tade said.

“The experience of being in and walking through historic spaces can be transformative, and I am pleased to be a part of preserving and stewarding this opportunity for the community’s benefit.”

Tade brings to this position nearly a decade of nonprofit experience specifically gained in Santa Barbara County, having previously worked as the director of marketing and communications for both the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

In addition, she has held positions specifically dedicated to arts education, working as an associate editor for the McGraw-Hill Companies, where she developed fine art educational textbooks, and as an archivist for the Architecture and Design Collection at the UC Santa Barbara Art, Design & Architecture Museum.

Tade is a three-time graduate of UCSB, where she received a Ph.D. in art history.

Always looking for positive ways to affect her community, Tade is a board member of Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People and the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation, and a commissioner for the Santa Barbara County Human Services Commission, representing the Third District.

She is a past Steering Committee member for the Santa Barbara Business Giving Roundtable, and a past Steering Committee member for Partnership for Excellence, an annual conference bringing together leaders from Santa Barbara County’s philanthropic sector to build relationships and explore ideas, strategies and skills that enhance nonprofit organizations and their work.

“Jessica brings extensive Santa Barbara nonprofit experience coupled with a deep passion for art and historical preservation,” said Susan Jackson, Casa del Herrero board president.

“We are thrilled to have her join our team of loyal Casa del Herrero enthusiasts.”

