Jessica Wishan Joins American Red Cross as New Regional Disaster Officer

Jessica Wishan has joined the American Red Cross Central California Region as the regional disaster officer.

As the disaster officer, she will serve in a leadership role to support the region’s ability to respond to and recover from disasters as well as build volunteer capacity and relationships with key community partners.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Jessica’s caliber joining our Red Cross family,” said Regional CEO Jim McGee, “Jessica’s heart for our community, leadership and passion for working with volunteers and community partners compliments our current team and will lead us into the future.”

Wishan will oversee the Disaster Cycle Services program, including preparedness, response and recovery for the region’s ten counties. The role focuses on the importance of working with local, county and state partners and agencies to prepare for disasters.

Additionally, Wishan’s experience with building volunteer teams will play a significant role in helping to increase volunteer capacity and engagement.

Wishan comes to the Red Cross with a nonprofit and leadership background, most recently serving as the managing director of Casa Esperanza Homeless Center/PATH Santa Barbara.

She has nearly a decade of experience in the field, leading multiple programs and teams to serve California’s most vulnerable communities. She describes herself as mission-driven with a passion for helping people and communities in distress.

“I’m honored to join the Red Cross, where I can continue this mission of serving our communities,” said Wishan, “I’m eager to work with such passionate volunteers and partners who are working every day to make Central California stronger and more resilient.”

Wishan will be based in the Santa Barbara Red Cross office and serve all ten counties in the Central California Region: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Tulare and Ventura counties.

— Jessica Piffero is the regional director of communications for the American Red Cross.