Softball

Jessica’s Johnston’s Grand Slam Lifts UCSB Softball Past Cal State Fullerton

By UCSB Sports Information | May 12, 2017 | 6:07 p.m.

Junior outfielder Jessica Johnston hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to power the UCSB softball team to a 4-3 victory over first-place Cal State Fullerton on Friday afternoon.

Johnston finished with four RBIs for the third time in her career after knocking her first grand slam over the right-field wall. It was her fifth home run of the year,  the second-highest mark on the team.

 "I knew ([Johnston) was going to get a hit today just by her approach and her demeanor. I just didn't know it was going to be that kind of a hit," head coach Brie Galicinao said. "She was ready and had been chasing some balls, but she had a great at bat and found a way to deliver."

UCSB (30-25, 10-9) got off to a rocky start in the first game of its final series of the regular season, tallying three errors through the first two innings and falling behind 3-0.

UCSB's defense would tighten up the rest of the way, thanks in large part to the play of junior pitcher Lena Mayer (4-1). After entering the game as a substitute, Mayer gave up just three hits the rest of the way while shutting out a talented Fullerton team that has already clinched the Big West championship.

"Lena came in and did a great job of holding them off," Galicinao said. "Fullerton threatened at the end and she did a good job of staying composed and getting the outs as needed. These last few weeks she's been doing a really good job when coming in."

Despite facing one of the conference's top defenses and star pitcher Kelsey Kessler,  the Gauchos collected five of their six hits for the day in the sixth inning.

Freshman Genesis Ramirez got things started with a walk after coming on as a pinch hitter. Senior left fielder Kristen Clark then followed with a single to shortstop. Senior Jacqueline Hinojosa would then load the bases on the next at bat with a perfectly placed bunt.

Johnston, who was hitless without at that point, came up with one of the biggest hits of the season for the Gauchos, blasting a line-drive homer to right field to put UCSB up 4-3. Fullerton escaped the inning without further damage being done, as the Gauchos left two runners on base.

Looking to tie the game in the top of the seventh, the Titans got two runners on with just one out. With the tying run on third, UCSB's defense put the game to bed, picking up a pop up and a fly out to end the game.

The Gauchos' latest comeback win improves them to 19-5 in games decided by two runs or less. Out of their 30 wins this year, 12 of them have come in games where they were tied or trailing in the sixth inning or later.

The Gauchos will close out their 2017 regular season and celebrate Senior Day on Saturday.

