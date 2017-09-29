Jessie Jimenez Leads SBCC Men’s Soccer Past Glendale

Soccer

Jessie Jimenez had a goal and two assists on Friday night, leading SBCC to a 3-0 men’s soccer triumph at Glendale.

The visiting Vaqueros (both teams are nicknamed Vaqueros) posted their third straight shutout and remained unbeaten at 6-0-3. Glendale fell to 1-6-2.

Jimenez, a sophomore midfielder from Dos Pueblos High, notched his first goal of the year in the 26th minute on a sharp cross from Charlie Kent. Pedro Ruiz made it 2-0 in the 48th minute on a 25-yard shot after a pass from Jimenez.

Oscar Drevland, a freshman from Norway, headed in a cross from Jimenez for his first goal in the 67th minute.

“We played well in the first half and dominated the game,” said coach John Sisterson, who used 21 players in the nonconference game. “That was our third straight game without conceding a goal and we’re thrilled with our defense.”

SBCC will take the next 10 days off, then travel to Santa Maria for its WSC North opener on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at Hancock, starting at 4 p.m.

