Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 8:36 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Posted on May 20, 2013 | 6:33 p.m.

Jessie Covarrubias of Santa Barbara, 1919-2013

Source: Covarrubias Family

Jessie P. Covarrubias, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, went home to our Holy Father peacefully on May 13, 2013. She was 93 years old. Born Jessica Agnes-Pardo Leon on August 28, 1919, in Glendale, Arizona, to Faustino and Rosaria (Pardo) Leon, she was the second of six children, all of whom preceded her in death.

Jessie P. Covarrubias of Santa Barbara died at age 93. She was the mother of seven children and had 57 total grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Jessie P. Covarrubias of Santa Barbara died at age 93. She was the mother of seven children and had 57 total grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Jessie moved to Santa Maria in 1935 when she was 16, then lived in Santa Barbara until she met and married her husband, Arthur Covarrubias Sr., a local musician, in 1939. He later owned Radiotone Music on Victoria Street. They were married for 52 years until his passing in 1991. Jessie loved to dance and enjoyed going to El Paseo, where her future husband (unknowingly at the time) played with his band. After her children were grown, she took a part-time job as a yard duty teacher at Adams School and was known as a loving and patient grandmother figure. Everyone young and old called her “Nana.”

Jessie is survived by seven children, William, Arthur Jr., Robert, Lynda, James, Frank and Barbara; 21 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was blessed to have lived a long and fruitful life and we were blessed to have had her in our lives for so long. A special thank you to the staff at the Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center for providing her loving care in her final days.

A viewing will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2013, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel, 15 E. Sola St. in Santa Barbara, with a Rosary to follow from 3 to 4 p.m. A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2013, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 