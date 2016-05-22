Jessyca Beksa-Hannah Rogers Win Santa Barbara Women’s “AA”

Santa Barbara High senior Jessyca Beksa and Santa Ynez junior Hannah Rogers earned their California Beach Volleyball Association "AAA" ratings by winning the Santa Barbara Women's "AA" Tournament on Saturday at East Beach.
Beksa and Rogers defeated the team of Ann Cowell and Eva Van Winger in the final. Beksa is headed to UC San Diego on a volleyball scholarship. Rogers is the daughter of Olympic beach volleyball gold medalist Todd Rogers.
The Men's B Tournament was won by Jeff Rydberg and Loren Box of Camarillo. They beat the Santa Barbara team of Tim Nestlerode and Henry Hancock. Hancock is a junior at Santa Barbara.
