Monday, June 18 , 2018, 1:51 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to Rock The Granada

By Patrick Lewallen for Theatre League | February 24, 2017 | 3:10 p.m.

The rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar will be playing at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara for a two-day limited engagement, at 7:30 p.m. March 21 and 22, Theater League, Inc. has announced.

Playing to audiences for more than 40 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events, but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

Jesus Christ Superstar was the first musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber produced for the professional stage and first came to major theaters when it debuted on Broadway in October 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre in New York.

In August 1972, the rock spectacle opened in London's West End at the Palace Theatre. By 1980, after 3,358 performances, Jesus Christ Superstar had become the longest running musical in West End history at the time, grossing $12.3 million.

In all, Jesus Christ Superstar has grossed more than $205 million and has been professionally produced in 42 countries worldwide.

Tickets are on sale at The Granada box office, online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com or by calling 899-2222. Group tickets of 10 or more can be ordered by calling 1-866-314-7687.

For more information on Theater League, visit theaterleague.com.

— Patrick Lewallen for Theatre League.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 