‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ to Rock The Granada

The rock musical Jesus Christ Superstar will be playing at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara for a two-day limited engagement, at 7:30 p.m. March 21 and 22, Theater League, Inc. has announced.

Playing to audiences for more than 40 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events, but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot.

Jesus Christ Superstar was the first musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber produced for the professional stage and first came to major theaters when it debuted on Broadway in October 1971 at the Mark Hellinger Theatre in New York.

In August 1972, the rock spectacle opened in London's West End at the Palace Theatre. By 1980, after 3,358 performances, Jesus Christ Superstar had become the longest running musical in West End history at the time, grossing $12.3 million.

In all, Jesus Christ Superstar has grossed more than $205 million and has been professionally produced in 42 countries worldwide.

Tickets are on sale at The Granada box office, online at BroadwaySantaBarbara.com or by calling 899-2222. Group tickets of 10 or more can be ordered by calling 1-866-314-7687.

For more information on Theater League, visit theaterleague.com.

— Patrick Lewallen for Theatre League.