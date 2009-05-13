Jesusita Fire: County to Open Local Assistance Center on Monday

Site to be located in county administration building will remain open indefinitely

Santa Barbara County officials announced late Wednesday that a Local Assistance Center (LAC) will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The LAC is being established by both the county and city of Santa Barbara to provide assistance and various recovery services for residents who have lost homes or been otherwise affected by the Jesusita Fire.

The county has requested that the following local, state and federal agencies be on hand to answer residents’ questions and offer help:

» Contractor’s State Licensing Board (CSLB)

» Department of Insurance (DOI) –– Consumer Assistance and Investigations Unit

» Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

» Department of Public Health –– Vital Records

» Employment Development Department

» Board of Equalization

» Franchise Tax Board

» Internal Revenue Service

» Various nonprofit agencies; and

» representatives from Santa Barbara County and Santa Barbara City

The hours and location of the LAC will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until further notice, at the County Administration Building Lobby, 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

