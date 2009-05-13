Jesusita Fire: Portion of Santa Barbara Ranger District Closed to Public

The order prohibits entry on public lands, trails, roads and recreation sites until the blaze is extinguished

To provide for public safety and protect Los Padres National Forest lands, a closure order has been issued that restricts public entry onto lands, roads and trails in the Santa Barbara Ranger District until the Jesusita Fire is fully suppressed.

The closure order encompasses all National Forest System lands in the front country above Montecito, Santa Barbara and Goleta, where about 2,000 acres of National Forest System lands were burned during the fire.

The closure extends from Refugio Road (Forest Road 5N19) on the west to Cold Springs Trail (Forest Trail 26W10) on the east, and from West Camino Cielo (Forest Road 5N19) and East Camino Cielo (Forest Road 5N12) on the north to the congressional boundary of the Los Padres National Forest on the south.

The closure includes all lands owned by the federal government and administered by the Los Padres National Forest and bounded by the landmarks described above.

The closure prohibits all public entry to National Forest System lands, trails, roads and recreation sites. The closure does not apply to private land within the closure area.