Jewish Federation Announces Return of Santa Barbara Jewish Festival

By Atty Garfinkel-Berry for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | April 18, 2016 | 4:10 p.m.

Did you know the Jewish Festival is right around the corner on Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Santa Barbara’s own Oak Park? Did you know that you are invited? The event is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend.

A bold and vibrant piece of Santa Barbara’s rich mosaic of ethnic celebrations, the festival will not disappoint, with fun and meaningful activities and vendor booths for everyone interwoven with displays and opportunities to experience the history, contributions, wisdom and humor of the Jewish people.

As always, talented artists and many of your favorite Santa Barbara vendors will grace the park with their creative offerings, and an impressive silent auction will offer hard-to-resist items.

And, of course, no Jewish event or Festival is ever complete without great food! Food vendors include the local delectable cuisine of Sababa Catering and falafel by UCSB Chabad’s Jerusalem Café.

Other Festival highlights include a children’s area, Israeli dancing throughout the day, art activities, vendors of artisan wears and two stages for live music performances.

The festival’s coordinator, Mike Witt, said, “The Santa Barbara Jewish Festival promises to be outstanding, truly special, with something for everyone, whether they are new to the festival or have come for years. Our volunteer committee has secured an incredible lineup of entertainers and activities. The community is sure to have an unforgettable time!”

Atty Garfinkel-Berry is a development and outreach intern at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

