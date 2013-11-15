Jewish Federation Hosting Free Family Chanukah Party

Celebrate Chanukah at a special event for the whole family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St.

Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, the event will feature latkes, raffle, crafts, stories and a kids’ movement activity with Justin Iroff of Just 4 Fun Fitness.

Chanukah, the “Festival of Lights,” is an eight-day celebration marking the Maccabees victory over the Hellenized Syrian armies in 168 BCE and the subsequent reclamation and rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. When the Maccabees sought to light the Temple’s menorah (seven-armed candelabra), they found only enough oil for one night. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight nights, until new supplies were received.

The festival of Chanukah is viewed as a victory of good over evil, light over dark. Chanukah is now commemorated by lighting a menorah for eight nights, the playing of dreidel (a Hebrew spinning top), the giving of gelt (small gifts of money) to children, and the eating of food fried in oil, such as latkes and sufganyiot (jelly donuts).

This year, the first night of Chanukah falls on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), a coincidence that will not be seen again for almost 80,000 years! Many people are celebrating "Thanksgivikkuh" this year!

The event is open to all, free of charge. We invite you to bring toiletries and personal hygiene items for the local nonprofit Angels Bearing Gifts, which serves adults with developmental disabilities with little to no family support.

To RSVP or for more information, email [email protected] or call 805.957.1116 x109.

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.