Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Sets Super Fundraising Sunday

By Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | October 12, 2018 | 3:02 p.m.

Super Sunday, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s single largest outreach fundraising effort, will take place 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St.

Dozens of volunteers will staff phones, calling hundreds of people in an effort to raise funds for social programs such as senior services, counseling, the Schmooze Room weekly nutritional meal program, fitness classes and art exhibits currently offered at no charge to local community members.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara’s volunteers are critical to the fundraiser’s success. They will ensure the federation contacts as many supporters as possible.

Super Sunday is designed to be filled with fun and an upbeat atmosphere. Food will be served, and there will be chances to win prizes, as well as earn community service credit.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Mike Witt, manager, volunteer services and programs, 805-957-1115 ext. 103; email: [email protected] or visit www.jewishsantabarbara.org.

For more than 40 years, the federation has raised funds and allocated them to those in need, serving Jews and non-Jews alike, providing critical human services to hundreds of recipients each year.

Since the 2018 flood and debris flow disaster, the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara has been heavily involved in relief services, offering financial help, counseling and case management to those impacted.

As in years past, cuts in government funding for social services are anticipated to continue and nonprofits need to step in and account for this gap. In this climate, the need for private donations is ever more critical.

Most of the funds raised are used support agencies and programs in Santa Barbara, including:

Jewish Family Service (social service needs and seniors); Jewish Community Center (art shows, lectures, classes); Portraits of Survival (Holocaust exhibit and community and youth outreach); and camp scholarships.

The federation also makes allocations to local Jewish organizations.

Donations gathered on Super Sunday and throughout the year provide funding to help alleviate poverty, provide emergency relief, ensure a Jewish future and support the greater Santa Barbara community.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

 

