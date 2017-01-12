Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Welcomes New Board Members

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, at its annual meeting on Jan. 10, welcomed two new members to its Board of Trustees, Joy Maskart and Adam Weiss.

Maskart is a native of Stamford, Conn., who returned to Santa Barbara in October 2015. She earned her B.A. in speech pathology and her M.A. in speech and language therapy from Boston University, and spent a year in Israel between high school and college through the Young Judaea program.

She worked for the Los Angeles Unified School District for 14 years as a special education teacher for aphasic and autistic children. She has been active in Jewish organizations for most of her life, beginning with her local Jewish Community Center in Stamford, and with Young Judaea throughout high school.

She is currently on the board of Hadassah and a member of the Women’s Auxiliary for the Music Academy of the West. She is co-chair of the Jewish Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon, to be held on March 14, and looks forward to making a difference through Tikkun Olam, the Jewish value of repairing the world.



Weiss is a native of northern New Jersey and moved to Santa Barbara in late 2015. He earned his B.A. in history sum cum laude from Princeton University, with a program certificate in Latin American Studies, and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

He is currently an executive recruiter specializing in placement of partner-level talent with major law firms globally through his company, the Lateral Lawyer® Group.

He has been active in local and regional Jewish organizations including the United Synagogue Youth, Hillel at Princeton University, Congregation Or Hadash in Houston, United Synagogue of Hoboken, and Congregation Mount Sinai of Jersey City.

In 2007, he founded the Hudson Jewish Community Forum, a New Jersey nonprofit with a mission to nurture and support the revival of Jewish life in Hudson County. He worked with local Jewish Federations and the Jewish Federations of North America to include Hoboken and Jersey City, and increased activities related to the Federation and Jewish life.

He also participated in the Russell Berrie Fellows Program from 2011-2013, a program devoted to cultivating the next generation of Jewish lay leaders.

The 2017 Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Board of Trustees Executive Committee includes: Laini Millar Melnick, president; Joan Rothenberg, immediate past president; Leslie Cane Schneiderman, vice president – women’s division; Lauren Katz, vice president – JFNA liaison; Alan Levy, vice president – Jewish Family Service; Ron Zonen, secretary; Kimberly Malesky, treasurer; Stephanie Locker, member-at-large, and Michael S. Rassler, executive director.



Members continuing to serve on the 2017 Board are Gary E. Abrams, Rena Brawer, Cindy Feinberg, David Landecker, Dr. Keith Massel, Deborah L. Schwartz, Louise Blumberg Wyner and Rachelle Yaniv.

At its Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center in Santa Barbara, the Jewish Federation oversees several programs including: Jewish Family Service, which offers social service programs for all ages and backgrounds; and Portraits of Survival & Upstanders: Life Journeys During the Holocaust and Beyond, a permanent exhibit and educational program about the Holocaust.



For more information, visit: www.jewishsantabarbara.org or call 957-1115.

— Briana Sapp Tivey for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.