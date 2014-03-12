Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Welcomes 3 New Board Members

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara welcomes three new board members: Dusty Heist-Levine, Dr. Keith Massel and Dr. Jeffrey Kupperman.

Heist-Levine is from Pennsylvania, and attended the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. He has a bachelor of arts degree in political science and Jewish studies.

He made Aliyah (became an Israeli citizen) in 2005, and lived on a kibbutz near Haifa. Later, he worked for the Los Angeles Jewish Federation, where he met his wife, Rachael. In 2010, he began work for the Jewish Agency for Israel, which gave them the opportunity to return to California and settle in Santa Barbara.

Dr. Massel is from Cincinnati, Ohio, and has been in California since 1982 and in Santa Barbara since 1996.

He received his Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Georgia State University, with a specialty in behavior analysis and therapy. He has been a licensed psychologist since 1989 and a board-certified behavior analyst since 2003.

Massel is the founder and director of the Vista Psychological Center and the Vista Center for Behavioral Analysis. He is a member of Congregation B’nai B’rith and has two children.

Dr. Kupperman is a native of New Orleans, and received his bachelor of science undergraduate degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., and his M.D. from Tulane University School of Medicine. He completed his training as an NIH and American Heart Association-awarded Respiratory Physiology and Medicine Fellow at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Kupperman moved to Santa Barbara in 1981 to work at the Santa Barbara Medical Foundation Clinic (now Sansum Medical Clinic). In 1998, Dr. Kupperman opened a private practice of pulmonary and internal medicine.

Kupperman and his wife, Nancy, a pediatrician at the Santa Barbara County Clinics, have three children.

The current Jewish Federation Executive Committee includes Joan Rothenberg, president; Lauren Katz, immediate past president and major gifts chair; Laini Millar Melnick, vice president and Women’s Division chair; Don Wolfe, treasurer; Ron Zonen, secretary; Alan Wyner and Michael O’Kelley, members at-large.

Continuing on the 2014 board: Ralph Baxter, David Landecker, Alan Levy, Stephanie Locker, Stacey Matson, Michael Nissenson, Rachelle Pegg, Ken Rotman, Leslie Cane Schneiderman and Sam Sosa.

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.