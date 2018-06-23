Jewish Federation Opposes Trump Policy of Separating Families at Border

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara supports and endorses the Jewish Council for Public Affairs’ (JCPA) statement in strong opposition to the recent announcement of an expanded zero-tolerance policy for immigrants, that includes separating children from their parents when they cross the border.
As noted in the JCPA statement: “Our Jewish faith demands of us concern for the stranger in our midst. Our own people’s history as 'strangers' reminds us of the many struggles faced by immigrants today and compels our commitment to an immigration system in this country that is compassionate and just.”
Given our federation’s long history of supporting family reunification and refugee resettlement, JCPA’s letter demanding an end to this cruel practice, strikes a familiar chord and hits close to home.
Visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeyPeOXDbzzXwPIVJtNaxvLq9XjYVu61BtMIVdwsy2hAfYCWQ/closedform to access JCPA’s full statement.
— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.