Jewish Federation Supporter Adele Rosen Honored for Service to Community

By Nancy Friedland for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | April 3, 2014 | 11:43 a.m.

Adele Rosen, an outstanding community member, was recognized by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday for 50 years of service to the general and Jewish communities of greater Santa Barbara.

Supervisor Janet Wolf presented Rosen with a commendation. Rosen will also receive the 2014 Woman of Valor Award at the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara's annual Women’s Philanthropy Luncheon on Tuesday, April 8 at the Coral Casino.

Rosen is a steadfast supporter of the Jewish Federation, a past president of the Women’s Division, and involved in many of their philanthropic activities. She is currently the director of Beyond Tolerance Center, a nonprofit educating students throughout the county by promoting understanding and respect among all students.

In addition, Rosen served as a board member and active member of CALM, the Women’s Board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Hadassah, Congregation B’nai B’rith Sisterhood, Friend of Ensemble Theater and the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Rosen's mantra is. “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.”

To join the celebration honoring Rosen, click here or call 805.957.1115.

— Nancy Friedland is the communications coordinator for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

