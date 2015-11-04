Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 1:53 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jewish Federation to Honor Thomas Blatt at Kristallnacht Commemoration

By Diana Oplinger for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara | November 4, 2015 | 12:28 p.m.

As part of its annual commemoration of Kristallnacht (the “Night of Broken Glass” in 1938, which is recognized as the beginning of the Nazis’ Final Solution), the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara will pay tribute to Thomas Blatt.

Blatt was a Holocaust Survivor, escapee from the Nazi death camp Sobibor and author, who served as a witness in the trial of Ohio auto worker John Demjanjuk, a Ukrainian guard at Sobibor, who was convicted of thousands of counts of being an accessory to murder.

A longtime participant in federation programs, including the Portraits of Survival permanent exhibit and survivor support group, Blatt spoke countless times to school groups and others about his experiences and fervently sought to ensure that the Holocaust is never forgotten and never repeated.  

His story, told in his book, Sobibor : The Forgotten Revolt - A Survivor's Report, was the basis for the film, Escape from Sobibor.

The eponymous revolt was the only mass escape from a Nazi death camp and most involved did not survive. Of the roughly 300 people who made it out of the camp, two thirds were killed by land mines, guards’ gunfire or in the ensuing manhunt.

Blatt was just 16-years-old and was one of only roughly 50 escapees to survive the war. After the revolt, Sobibor was demolished, and every Jew who remained in the camp was executed.

The federation’s Kristallnacht commemoration will take place from 1–3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala Street in Santa Barbara.

— Diana Oplinger is the marketing and communications manager for the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

