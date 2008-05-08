Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 9:46 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Jewish Film Festival Finalizes Lineup

Organizers took "some chances," creating what the founder calls their "strongest lineup to date."

By Dennis Baker | May 8, 2008 | 5:07 a.m.

The fourth annual Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival, to be held May 29 through June 1, has finalized its lineup.

“This is our strongest lineup to date," founder Barbara Greenleaf says. "We’ve taken some chances with the programming, but I feel our audience will be receptive to the choices the screening committee made in both films and speakers.”

All features and documentaries will be shown at the Plaza de Oro Theatres on Hitchcock Way. Some all-festival passes are available, and single tickets can be obtained at the door.

• May 29: 5:30 p.m. Opening Night Gala, Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, for all-festival pass holders only. Red carpet, klezmer music, great food — and no speeches.

• May 29: 7:45 p.m. A Touch Away, episodes one to three (two hours, Hebrew and Russian, subtitled, TV series). It swept the Israeli Emmys and is being remade in English by HBO. When a handsome and secular Russian immigrant moves next door to a beautiful and strictly religious native-born Israeli, sparks fly. Series concludes Saturday afternoon.

• May 30: 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. As Seen Through These Eyes (70 minutes, USA).Q&A with filmmaker Hilary Helstein. Narrated by poet Maya Angelou, this uplifting piece showcases the outstanding art created by Jews and Gypsies in Nazi concentration camps. Exodus 1947 (56 minutes, USA). The remarkable true story of the renegade ship that defied Great Britain’s blockade of Palestine and helped ensure Israel’s independence. 

• May 31: 1:30 p.m. Episodes four to eight of A Touch Away (four hours with break). See May 29 description. Q&A with producer Zafrir Kochanovsky. A synopsis of episodes one to three will be provided for those who did not attend opening night. 

• May 31: 7:30 p.m. The First Basket (1½ hours, USA). The rise of professional basketball and the largely Jewish players and coaches who gave it its start. West Bank Story (21 minutes, USA). The clever Academy Award-winning short musical that pokes fun at Arabs and Israelis.

• June 1: 8 p.m. Sunday Morning Live! (two hours) at Congregation B’nai B’rith. Full breakfast, then a talk by Zafrir Kochanovsky on Israel’s booming TV and film industry.

• June 1: 10:30 a.m. Making Trouble (1.5 hours, USA). Not “nice Jewish girls,” comediennes such as Fanny Brice and Joan Rivers got America laughing through their larger-than-life personas. Last Greeks on Broome Street (28 minutes, USA). Enter the world of the Romanites, who practice an ancient form of Judaism on New York’s Lower East Side.

• June 1: 2 p.m. Three Mothers (two hours, Hebrew, subtitled, feature film). When Jewish triplets are born in Egypt, King Farouk himself comes to bless them. But the bright promise of their childhood turns dark as the sisters hatch schemes that have unimagined and dire consequences. 

For full details, click here or call 805.964.5577.

Dennis Baker is president of the D.M. Baker public relations firm.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 