Jill E. Molineaux, 1929-2012

Posted on July 22, 2012 | 4:48 p.m.

Source: Phil Hawes

Jill E. Molineaux was born in London, England, on July 15, 1929, and died on her 83rd birthday in 2012.

After receiving her education in England, Jill was employed by the Admiralty in London as a teacher of shorthand and typing. She later spent a year in Switzerland teaching business courses in an international “finishing” school for girls.

Jill arrived in the United States in 1955 and spent her first year working in Boston, Massachusetts, before settling in Los Angeles, California, where she worked as an administrative secretary. She returned to the teaching

profession when she became employed by the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles to work with students from UCLA. She continued to teach business skills in a variety of situations for the remainder of her career.

In 1964, after proudly becoming a U.S. citizen, Jill had the opportunity to travel to South Africa to work for the Church in the Diocese of Kimberley & Kuraman. Returning to the United States in 1967, Jill settled in Santa Barbara, California, working first as an administrative secretary while holding two, part-time teaching positions. Then, in 1986, Jill was hired as an instructor by the Braille Institute of Santa Barbara, where she taught until her retirement in June 1995.

Throughout her life, Jill loved to travel and had the good fortune to visit many different countries in Europe and the Far East, as well as in South Africa. She was so very grateful to all her many friends who, through the years, enriched her life, particularly those good people in the exercise class she attended and her church family at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, at All Saints Church, 80 Eucalyptus Lane in Santa Barbara.

In lieu of flowers, Jill requested that donations be made in her name to Surgical Eye Expeditions (SEE) International, 6950 Hollister Ave., Suite 250, Santa Barbara 93117-2807, or click here to make an online donation. Donations also may be made to a charity of your choice.

— Phil Hawes is a family friend.