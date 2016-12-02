Jill Garnett’s 2 Goals Spark San Marcos Girls in Opener

Girls Soccer

Jill Garnett scored two goals to lead San Marcos to a 3-0 season-opening girls soccer victory over visiting Lompoc on Friday.

The Royals controlled the ball as Lompoc elected to play for counterattacks.

Garnett, a senior forward, broke through the defense in the 36th minute and added her second goal in the 60th minute. Camryn Crang completed the scoring in the 79th minute.

Addie Furrer and Annika Dahlstrom combined for the shutout.

The Royals are back in action Saturday morning against Hart.

