Girls Soccer
Jill Giannini Has Goal, Assist in Bishop Diego Loss
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| December 10, 2016 | 6:51 p.m.
Bishop Diego dropped a 4-2 non-league girls soccer match against Thacher on Saturday.
Jill Giannini scored for the Cardinals in the 15th minute off an assist from Anna Coronado. Giannini fed Natani Kent-Earl for the second goal in the 70th minute.
Bishop Diego (2-1) is back in action Monday at home against Cate.
