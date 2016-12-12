Jill Giannini Scores First-Half Hat Trick in Bishop Diego Win, 4-1

Girls Soccer

Jill Giannini recorded a hat trick in the first half to rally the Bishop Diego girls soccer team to a 4-1 win over Cate on Monday.

The Cardinals were trailing 1-0 before Giannini took over.

Cory Williams scored her first goal of the season and Natani Earle turned in "another great offensive performance," said coach Randy John Wilson.

He lauded the defensive play of Kai Prado and Nicole Borden.

The Cardinals play this weekend in the San Marcos Invitational.

Thacher 6, Bishop Diego Boys 1

John Arris scored off a Jack Luckhurst assist in the Cardinals' non-league loss in Ojai.

Bishop doesn't return to action until Jan. 6 at Laguna Blanca.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.