Jill Martin Joins Page Youth Center Board

Bob Yost, executive director of the Page Youth Center, has announced the addition of Jill R. Martin to the Page Youth Center Board of Directors.

“Jill Martin is a tremendous asset to the PYC community family and we are thrilled that she has joined our board and taken on the important role of Vice President,” said Yost.



Martin has been an avid and caring supporter of Page Youth Center Winter League and Vipers programs. She and her husband, Andrew Kylander-Clark, have two sons, Leif and Finn, who are regular participants in PYC sports.

Martin brings with her a educational background that includes graduating from Pomona College, receiving a Master of Art in Latin American Studies from Stanford University, and a Juris Doctorate from Duke School of Law.

Currently, Jill practices employment law and teaches yoga at The Lab.



Since its inception in 1984 the Page Youth Center, at 4540 Hollister Ave., has been “keeping good kids good” through organized sports and recreational activities.

What was once a dream held by a group of local citizens concerned about their community’s youth is now a thriving organization that mentors more than 2,200 (unduplicated) young people each year.

For more information about the Page Youth Center, visit www.pageyouthcenter.org or call 967-8778.

— Wana Dowell for Page Youth Center.

