Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:57 am | Overcast with Haze 56º

 
 
 
 

Jill Muchow Rode Joins Channels Islands YMCA as Chief Financial Development Officer

By Tina Hernandez for the Channel Islands YMCA | January 13, 2014 | 9:52 a.m.

Jill Muchow Rode, selected as chief financial development officer for the Channel Islands YMCA, brings more than 20 years of experience in fundraising in the Santa Barbara and neighboring communities to her new position.

Jill Muchow Rode
Jill Muchow Rode

Her resume includes chief development officer of the American Red Cross Central Coast Region, director of development for Direct Relief International and director of development for the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Sal Cisneros, CEO of the Channel Islands YMCA, said he looks forward to a new chapter of stewardship of Y members and donors.

“Under Jill’s leadership in financial development, and in partnership with the dedicated board and staff throughout our association, we will continue to fulfill our promise to serve our communities in Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility,” Cisneros said.

Recognized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals as the Fundraiser of the Year in 2004, Muchow Rode has significant experience managing capital and endowment campaigns, major gifts, annual campaigns, special events, planned gifts, direct mail, corporate support and grants.

She has a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara, is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) and is a member of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

The Channel Islands YMCA serves more than 46,000 individuals and provides more than $1.3 million in financial assistance to families in need for childcare, YMCA memberships, away and day camps, youth sports, and teen after-school programs. The Channel Islands YMCA Association Marketing Department offers support and guidance to seven branches, located throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties including Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Ventura, Camarillo and a Youth and Family Services branch.

Mission: The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing and communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 