Jill Muchow Rode Joins Channels Islands YMCA as Chief Financial Development Officer

Jill Muchow Rode, selected as chief financial development officer for the Channel Islands YMCA, brings more than 20 years of experience in fundraising in the Santa Barbara and neighboring communities to her new position.

Her resume includes chief development officer of the American Red Cross Central Coast Region, director of development for Direct Relief International and director of development for the Santa Barbara Zoo.

Sal Cisneros, CEO of the Channel Islands YMCA, said he looks forward to a new chapter of stewardship of Y members and donors.

“Under Jill’s leadership in financial development, and in partnership with the dedicated board and staff throughout our association, we will continue to fulfill our promise to serve our communities in Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility,” Cisneros said.

Recognized by the Association of Fundraising Professionals as the Fundraiser of the Year in 2004, Muchow Rode has significant experience managing capital and endowment campaigns, major gifts, annual campaigns, special events, planned gifts, direct mail, corporate support and grants.

She has a bachelor’s degree from UC Santa Barbara, is a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE) and is a member of the Santa Barbara Family YMCA.

The Channel Islands YMCA serves more than 46,000 individuals and provides more than $1.3 million in financial assistance to families in need for childcare, YMCA memberships, away and day camps, youth sports, and teen after-school programs. The Channel Islands YMCA Association Marketing Department offers support and guidance to seven branches, located throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura counties including Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Montecito, Ventura, Camarillo and a Youth and Family Services branch.

Mission: The Channel Islands YMCA is a charitable organization providing programs based upon Christian principles to men, women and children of all ages, races, religious beliefs and economic status to develop and enrich the spirit, mind and body.

— Tina Hernandez is the marketing and communications director for the Channel Islands YMCA.