Jill Nida Appointed to Hospice of Santa Barbara Emeritus Board

Hospice of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that longtime board member Jill Nida will be joining its Emeritus Board.

Nida’s association with Hospice of Santa Barbara began in 1988 when she joined the Hospice of Santa Barbara Auxiliary. She has served in a number of leadership positions, including as a past president of the Board of Directors, past president of the Auxiliary Board, as a committee chair and as a volunteer.

“We are extremely grateful to Jill for her remarkable commitment to the mission of Hospice of Santa Barbara over the last 26 years,” said Richard Aberle, Hospice of Santa Barbara board member. “We celebrate her dedication and unbounded enthusiasm. She is one of our biggest cheerleaders, and a major champion in the success of Hospice of Santa Barbara.”

Nida joins Hospice of Santa Barbara Emeritus Board members Harold Hicks, Leigh Block, Harvey Bottelsen and Petter Stalker II.

Nida, a graduate of San Marcos High School, SBCC and UCSB, has lived in Santa Barbara her entire life.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 600 adults and 125 children every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on eight local middle and high school campuses as well as UCSB to work with children, teens and young adults who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or click here. Find Hospice of Santa Barbara on Facebook and Twitter.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.