Jill Seltzer Joins Ensemble Theatre Company as New Managing Director

Ensemble Theatre Company at the New Vic, Santa Barbara’s leading professional, resident theater company, welcomes new managing director, Jill Seltzer.

The new position will work in partnership with ETC’s executive artistic director on the company’s next phase of development.

For the past 20 years, Seltzer, now a nonprofit management consultant, has successfully provided leadership to nonprofit organizations, with much of her work focusing on the creative arts.

Most recently, she served as executive director of Screen Actors Guild Foundation, where she spearheaded the development of the Actors Center in New York City, both expanding its Storyline Online literacy program to an international audience of 3 million views per month and managing the design, construction and staffing of a new New York City office with voice-over studio and computer lab.

As vice president of institutional advancement for WBEZ Chicago Public Radio, Seltzer led a highly successful $15 million capital campaign and built a staff of professional fundraisers responsible for raising $3 million in annual support.

Prior to WBEZ, as program officer for the Weingart Foundation in Los Angeles, she led an $8 million grant-making program.

In 2004 she founded Consultants 36, which supported nonprofits with management and operations, research and strategic planning and facilitation.

From 1994-2004 Seltzer served as the executive director of the $150 million Lloyd A. Fry Foundation in Chicago. She served for 8 years as associate director of the Prince Charitable Trusts and was director of for Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

“The board is thrilled to have found, in Jill, someone so warm, engaging and superbly qualified in nonprofit management and development, who will be able to shoulder some of the burdens Executive Artistic Director Jonathan Fox has had to carry alone,” said Board President Paula Bruce. “We have worked a long time to fill this critical position, essential for ETC’s expanded scope of operations, and are excited that Jill will be working with our wonderful team to help us take ETC to the next level.”

“I’m looking forward to working with Jill as we continue to build the company,” said Fox. “Having Jill on board will allow us to develop new artistic direction and programs.”

— Charlie Rohlfs is the director of marketing and public relations at Ensemble Theatre Company.