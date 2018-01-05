Jill Vander Hoof, 1945-2017

Posted on January 5, 2018 | 3:12 p.m.

Jill Vander Hoof was born in 1945 in Concord, Calif., and passed away on Nov. 22, 2017, in Santa Barbara.

She was the daughter of Vertress Lawrence Vander Hoof, PhD. and Juanita Miller. Dr. Vander Hoof was a former director of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 1959-63.

Jill graduated from Santa Barbara High and remained in touch with many of her childhood friends.

She attended Santa Barbara City College and San Diego State University and earned a degree in biology from San Francisco State University. She did postgraduate work at the Studio Silverio Paoli, Pietrasanta, Italy.

An accomplished stone sculptor, Jill’s art has been recognized nationally and internationally.

She worked as an assistant professor for Westmont College’s Art Department until 1993 and served as president of the Santa Barbara Sculptor’s Guild from 1996-98.

Devoted to education, Jill served as a docent at the Museum of Natural History, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Lotusland, and the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

Jill was a woman with many friends in the art, music, nature and philanthropic worlds, and she traveled extensively around the world.

She was a member of the Mission Creek Legacy Society and left an estate gift to establish the Vertress L.Vander Hoof Endowment to fund operations and acquisitions for the museum’s library.

Jill also left gifts supporting the Santa Barbara Public Library, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Direct Relief, and other organizations.

Jill is predeceased by her parents Vertress Vander Hoof and Juanita Miller, and her sisters Jane Vander Hoof and Gail Vander Hoof Holstein.

She is survived by her niece and nephew, Jared Vander Hoof Holstein and Cassia Vander Hoof Holstein of San Francisco; grand nieces and nephews; and her stepbrother Don Dahlstrom of Arizona.

A Celebration of Jill Vander Hoof’s Life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, at Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation, 1000 Mission Canyon Road, Santa Barbara.

Parking is very limited, and guests are encouraged to carpool and to RSVP to 805-452-3383 or [email protected].

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Creekspirit Wildlife Foundation, one of the many nonprofits Jill loved and supported.

— Nina Dunbar



