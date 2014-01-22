Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:23 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Jim Farr and Michael Bennett: Santa Barbara County’s Fleecing of Goleta Must End

By Jim Farr and Michael Bennett | January 22, 2014 | 7:30 p.m.

“Goleta has the worst revenue-neutrality agreement in the history of California,” according to Dave Mullinax of the League of California Cities. Revenue-neutrality agreements are a Sacramento-designed mechanism to smooth revenues for counties when new cities incorporate. For most communities, this is a short-term transition period. But not in Goleta.

Michael Bennett
Michael Bennett
Jim Farr
Jim Farr

Under the terms of the RNA, the County of Santa Barbara (population 420,000) has taken from the City of Goleta (population 28,000) more than $80 million since Goleta incorporated 11 years ago. That’s $80 million from the taxpayers of our small city. Goleta’s revenue-neutrality agreement permits the county to take 30 percent of all of our sales tax and 50 percent of all property tax UNTIL THE END OF TIME.

The county has two arguments to justify this taking: Goleta agreed to the terms of the RNA, and the county needs the revenue. But, if one reads the history of the cityhood vote, one can see that the choice Goletans faced was to accept the onerous terms of the RNA or forgo, once again, the creation of a city in the Good Land. We opted for cityhood along with this flawed agreement.

The other argument of the county is that it needs the money. Of course it does. The county has a voracious appetite for money, spending $850 million every year and wanting more. Goleta, with a budget of around $20 million, lives within its modest means. We are solvent because of the commitment by our past and current city councils to spend our funds judiciously. With the onerous RNA, Goleta has an antiquated traffic grid, no permanent City Hall, no public spaces to gather, no Parks and Recreation Department, and on and on. Under the terms of the current RNA, it is not able to. This has to change.

Every city in the county pays for the services it receives from the county. And Goleta pays these same fees, plus the extra $5 million for the RNA each year, for which Goleta receives NO additional services. None. Nada. Nothing.

The tax revenue the county takes from the city every year prevents Goleta from becoming the city it can and should become. Unless the RNA is terminated, the great-grandchildren of Goleta’s current citizens, and the great-grandchildren of those great-grandchildren, will still be paying the county this extortion from Goleta taxpayers.

Is this just? Is this fair to the people of Goleta? Isn’t $80 million enough?

Jim Farr is a Goleta city councilman, and Michael Bennett is Goleta’s mayor. The opinions expressed are their own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 