Jim Galvez to Share His Experience as Vietnam Medic in Talk at Santa Maria Library

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day, in Shepard Hall, the Santa Maria Public Library will present a program by Vietnam veteran Quirino Galvez.

The program is part of the California Reads “What It is Like to Go to War” series.

Galvez is a Vietnam veteran who served with the First Marine Division as a Navy Hospital Corpsman from December 1967 to December 1968, near the cities of Danang and Hue City, Vietnam. He was assigned to “C” Company of the First Medical Battalion of the First Marine Division.

Galvez took photos on his tour of duty and he will share the photos and his experiences as a medic (some of the photos may be graphic in nature, and the program is recommended for adults 18 years of age and older). Galvez will depict a realist look at war — unglamorous, raw and authentic, as seen through his eyes and camera.

All of the “What It is Like to Go to War” presentations are part of the California Reads program sponsored by Cal Humanities in partnership with the California Center for the Book. It is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian. Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this news release and/or programs do not necessarily represent those of Cal Humanities or the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Santa Maria Public Library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The library is closed on Sunday.

— Lea Cryor is a librarian for the Santa Maria Public Library.