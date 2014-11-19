Jim Glines Retiring as CEO of Community Bank of Santa Maria

Community Bank of Santa Maria has announced that James Glines plans to retire as chief executive officer on Dec. 31.

Glines was co-founder and the original president and chief executive officer of the bank when it opened for business on March 1, 2001. He successfully led the bank from de novo status in 2000, to opening with one branch in 2001, to a three-branch operation with over $200 million in assets today.

Although retiring as chief executive officer, Glines will remain active in the bank and will be appointed chairman of the board effective Jan. 1. He will retain a desk in the bank and continue to work in marketing, business development and community relations. He will also be available to mentor young bankers in their career development.

The bank’s current chairman of the board, William Hares, will be retiring on Dec. 31. Also a co-founder of the bank, Hares was the original chairman of the board when the bank opened on March 1, 2001. He served in that capacity since formation in 2000 through today. He will continue to serve on the bank’s Board of Directors as chairman emeritus and chairman of the Executive Committee.

The bank’s current president and chief operating officer, Janet Silveria, will be appointed chief executive officer, replacing Glines effective Jan. 1. She started with Community Bank of Santa Maria during its formation in 2000. She originally served as the bank’s chief financial officer and was appointed president and a member of the Board of Directors in August 2012.

Silveria attended Mount San Antonio College and Allan Hancock College, and is a graduate of Western States Banking School in Reno and Pacific Coast Graduate Banking School at the University of Washington in Seattle.

She is a distinguished past president of the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria, current treasurer for Kiwanis for Kids Inc., and currently serves on that board. She also is a member of the Board of Directors of VTC Enterprises and Santa Maria Valley Humane Society. She proudly volunteers for CASA of Santa Barbara County as a Court Appointed Special Advocate.

Silveria was awarded a Silver Dunlap from Kiwanis International, and has been named in the Pacific Coast Business Times’ "Top 50 Women in Business" in 2013 and 2014.

She took up residence in Santa Maria in 1983, when she went to work for Hares and Glines at the Bank of Santa Maria. The three veteran bankers have worked together for over 30 years.

“That won’t change,” Silveria said. “I look forward to receiving continued guidance and support from Jim and Bill.”

Silveria emphasizes that she will be following the business plan developed for the bank during its formation, because she helped construct it.

“The succession at Community Bank of Santa Maria is the result of long-term planning by the bank’s board," Glines said. "This was not an abrupt move; it was handled carefully over several years.”

With all three bankers retaining executive positions at Community Bank of Santa Maria, it is expected they will continue to act in a cohesive fashion, resulting in consistent strategies for the bank.

— D.C. Carter is a publicist representing Community Bank of Santa Maria.