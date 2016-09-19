Jim Gravitt to March in as Grand Marshal of Los Alamos Old Days Parade

Jim Gravitt, has been named grand marshal of the 2016 Los Alamos Old Days Parade, centerpiece of this weekend's 70th annual Los Alamos Old Days festivities.

Set for Sept. 23 through Sept. 25, Los Alamos Old Days is held each year to honor, preserve and celebrate the town’s authentic Western heritage. This year’s theme is "Celebrating Our Community." Admission is free.

Old Days is sponsored by the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, a philanthropic not-for-profit group of men, women and families dedicated to preserving the town’s unique character and hospitality.

LAVMC members selected long-time Los Alamos resident and community volunteer Gravitt as the 2016 parade's grand marshal.



Said Gravitt: “Looking back on those who preceded me, I am especially honored. I will stand tall and wear the badge proudly. I have had a wonderful life with many blessings. My wife Marla and I raised three really neat daughters.

"I am retired after being an electronic engineer with Raytheon in Goleta for 40 years," he said. "Now I fill my life with nonpaying jobs like Valley Community Mentoring, Cottonwood Community Fellowship, and Los Alamos Valley Senior Center.

"We have a great little community here in Los Alamos. Where else can you go to find a small friendly town with so much to offer? Old Days has been one of our highlights that we have been proud of for 70 years," Gravitt said.



The Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, founded in 1946, provides scholarships and funding to local students and organizations. Additional support for 2016 Los Alamos Old Days celebration is provided by Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.



Organizations and individuals interested in participating in the car show as well as the parade can visit the website for applications; and for complete schedule of 2016 Los Alamos Old Days events, see www.LosAlamosValleyOldDays.com.

Laura Kath for Los Alamos Old Days.