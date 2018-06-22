Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:37 pm | Overcast with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 

Jim Hightower: Do-Nothing Congress Going Back on Vacation

By Jim Hightower | @JimHightower | July 30, 2014 | 4:30 p.m.

Gosh, has it already been three weeks since Congress took a vacation?

Those poor stiffs must be pooped from trying to catch up on all the heavy lifting that piled up while they were away from their lawmaking duties. And — gosh, again — in just a few days, Congress will go back on vacation, this time for a five-week summer recess. So much to do; so little time.

That's why GOP Speaker John Boehner is now cracking the whip. He's spurring his colleagues to pick up the pace and stay focused on his No. 1 national priority — namely, suing the president of the United States.

It seems that President Barack Obama has had the audacity to try to do something about some of the bubbling crises — immigration, living wage, student loans, etc. — with which Congress (or more specifically the House, or even more specifically Boehner and his Republican stalwarts) has been ignoring, stalling or playing politics. So, of course, the president must be sued to prevent him from ... well, from taking actions to help people.

The speaker's logic might seem a tad confusing or just plain weird to you, so I'll let him clarify his meaning: "The legislative branch," Boehner intoned in a recent op-ed, "has an obligation to defend the rights and responsibilities of the American people."

Huh?

"Defend" the "responsibilities" of "the American people"? What does that mean? I'm pretty sure that they also have an obligation to help pass legislation, too. And speaking of obligations, doesn't the top official of the House of Representatives have an obligation to at least try communicating with the people in sensible English sentences?

But then, if your ideas are gobbledygook, your explanations will be, too. He's wasting legislative time and frittering away taxpayer dollars on a frivolous lawsuit, while refusing to lift a finger for America's sinking middle class. Just as Nero fiddled while Rome burned, Boehner is suing while Americans fume.

Which is why when I heard that our Congress critters are going to take that extended vacation for all of August and part of September, I had two incongruous reactions: anger ... and then gratitude.

Gratitude, because their vacation gives us a five-week break from the spectacle of right-wing mad dogs in the House yapping, foaming at the mouth and running around in circles. "Kill the minimum wage," they howl, "repeal Obamacare, deport immigrant children, re-invade Iraq" and, of course, "impeach Obama"... and yada yada.

Yet, nutty as they are, it's also infuriating that these pampered politicos feel entitled to such a vacation. It's another sign of their total disconnect from the hard realities of the workaday majority they're supposed to serve. EARTH TO CONGRESS CRITTERS: Most American families are being hosed out of the middle class. More and more of your constituents are struggling just to make ends meet, having to work harder and longer for less pay, no benefits and not even two weeks off, much less a five-week getaway.

In the spirit of fairness, though, I should concede that the current do-nothing House has been setting an eight-year performance record in one category of congressional activity: junkateering. Yes, not only does this bunch love to vacation, but it also tiptoes around the ethics rules so lobbyists can pay for their trips. Not since the sleaze days of pay-to-play uber-lobbyist Jack Abramoff have House members taken as many junkets, financed by corporate interests.

Oh, excuse me; they're called "fact-finding missions," not junkets. By whatever name, nearly 1,900 of the free trips were enjoyed last year by lawmakers, their spouses and staff — paid for by private entities seeking legislative favors.

Adding to the disgust, House leaders very quietly axed an ethics requirement this year that would require lawmakers to disclose these travel freebies in their personal financial reports. Yet, they wonder why their public approval rating is in the ditch.

Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator, writer, public speaker and author of Swim Against The Current: Even A Dead Fish Can Go With The Flow. Click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @JimHightower, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 