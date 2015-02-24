Jim Hightower: The KBParty of Plutocratic Rule — What the Supreme Court Wrought

Shouldn't America have at least one major party that isn't beholden to the corporate elite?

Well, don't look now, but such a party has recently popped up, raring to roar into the 2016 presidential race.

Called the KBParty, it has the funding, political network and expertise needed to bypass the establishment's control of the election system. But don't rush to sign up: KB stands for Koch Brothers.

Yes, Charlie and David — the multimillionaire, far-out, right-wing industrial barons who already own several congress critters, governors, political think tanks, PR outfits, academics, astroturf campaign machines, front groups, etc. — now have the equivalent of their very own, private political party.

And their party is not beholden to the corporate elite, since it is the elite. The Koch boys have rallied roughly 300 like-minded, super-rich corporate oligarchs to their brotherhood of plutocrats, and this clique is intent on purchasing a president and congressional majority to impose their version of corporate rule over America.

Won't that be awfully pricey, you ask? Ha — that's not a question that acquisitive billionaires ever ask. For starters, at a secretive retreat in January for KBParty funders, the 300 barons ponied up some $900 million for the campaign they are launching. That's nearly $200 million more than the combined expenditures of the Republican and Democratic parties in last year's elections, and it's way more than either of those parties will have for 2016.

This means that, in our nation of 350 million people, a cabal of only 300 of America's wealthiest, self-serving corporatists will wield predominate power over the elections. This tiny club will have the wherewithal to narrow the choice of candidates presented to the rest of us, the range of policy ideas that are proposed to voters, the overall tone of the campaign year, and — most important — the governing agenda of those who get elected.

The KBParty of Plutocratic Rule is brought to you by the Supreme Court's disastrous Citizens United edict. After the court's 2010 democracy-mugging decree that corporations would henceforth be allowed to dump unlimited amounts of their shareholders' money into our election campaigns, a guy named Larry sent a hot email to me that perfectly summed up what had just been done to us: "Big money has plucked our eagle!"

The black-robed corporatists' freakish Citizens United ruling has already let the KBParty amass their unprecedented electioneering fund, setting them up as the godfathers of Tea Party Republicanism. Supposedly proud candidates for governor, Congress and even such presidential wannabes as Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, Marco Rubio and Scott Walker are shamelessly scurrying to the money throne to kiss the Koch ring, do a song and dance, grovel and pledge fealty to the brotherhood's extremist plutocratic agenda.

But big money is plucking our eagle not only because it corrupts candidates but also because it is used to deny crucial information to voters and greatly diminish their participation in what has become a farce. First of all, the biggest chunk of cash spent by the KBParty will go right into a mind-boggling squall of television ads, none of which will explain who they're for and why. Rather, they will be nauseatingly negative attack ads, brimming with optical trickery and outright lies to trash the candidates they're against. Worse, voters will not even be informed that the garbage they're watching is paid for by the Koch cabal, since another little favor the Supreme Court granted to the corporate plutocrats is that they can run secret campaigns, using their front groups as screens to keep voters from knowing what special interests are behind the ads — and why.

We saw the impact of secret, unrestricted corporate money in last year's midterm elections. It produced a blight of negativity, a failure of the system to address the people's real needs, an upchuck factor that kept nearly two-thirds of the people from voting, and a rising alienation of the many from the political process and government owned by the few. The Koch machine spent about $400 million to get those results. This time, they'll spend more than twice that.

To help ban the corporate cash that's clogging America's democratic process and killing our people's right to self-government, go to DemocracyIsForPeople.org.

— Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator, writer, public speaker and author of Swim Against The Current: Even A Dead Fish Can Go With The Flow. Click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @JimHightower, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.