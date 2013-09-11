Friday, June 1 , 2018, 6:58 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Jim Hightower: The Poor Tortured Tomatoes of Agribusiness

By Jim Hightower | @JimHightower | September 11, 2013 | 5:23 p.m.

Warning: Agribusiness is in the lab again, molesting the "molecular machineries" of Mother Nature's tomatoes.

Actually, it's the already-machined, industrial tomato that lab techs are retinkering. It seems that big produce peddlers have discovered that their red, perfectly round, tomato-looking fruits are so flavorless as to constitute consumer fraud. Of course, tomato lovers have known this for years but industry didn't care, for corporate producers had financial clout to force their products into the supermarket bins so the chain stores offered no choice to shoppers. Buy it and weep.

Indeed, the bland orb was specifically manufactured by land-grant university geneticists to satisfy industry, not consumers. Profiteering middlemen wanted to eliminate small producers and farm workers, grow the crop on huge corporate farms, mechanically harvest it, artificially ripen it and ship it thousands of miles to markets without rotting.

As author Susan DeMarco learned while researching Hard Tomatoes, Hard Times in 1972, taste was not even an afterthought. When she pointed out to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's research director that the reconstructed fruit lacked flavor, he considered that irrelevant: "Your children will never know the difference," he smirked.

But, of course, the children did — they're the ones who've created today's alternative system of sustainably grown, untampered, locally marketed tomatoes, which have been increasingly taking sales away from the industrial profiteers for the past 20 years. So, has the agribusiness-industrial complex finally learned that high-tech is not always better? Get real!

Actually, they're getting more unreal, turning again to our tax-funded land-grant researchers to save them from the quality producers.

"I'm 98 percent confident we can make a tomato that tastes substantially better," professor Harry Klee exulted to The New York Times last month. He's head of a team of tomato tinkerers at the University of Florida.

Hmmm. Excuse me, professor, but "substantially better" than what? One of Momma Nature's own heirloom varieties perhaps? No, no — Klee knows that high-tech tomato flavorologists like him can't get near that quality. Rather, he's merely out to endow the industrial, mass-produced fruits of agribusiness with enough tomato-ishy taste to pass as a minimally acceptable version of the real thing.

How? By using a gas chromatograph that serves as an artificial nose to sniff out "flavor volatiles" in real tomatoes. Then, he and his team of geneticists intend to extract a few of the genes that cause a plant to produce flavor and try to place then in industry's manufactured creation.

Why do this? It's all intended to help the corporate powers retake market share and profits they've been losing to producers of the natural product.

Where did Klee come from? Monsanto, where he was employed for 11 years to help work on that giant's bioengineered foods. Now he directs the Institute for Plant Innovation at UF, backed by Monsanto. Klee and company say they hope to develop what's called "a chemical recipe for the ideal tomato."

That mission raises another question: "Ideal" for whom? It'll still be a bland, mass-produced tomato doused with pesticides, machine-harvested while green, and shipped across country. It's only ideal for the maximization of corporate profits. And beware, for the tomato is not the only target of this academic, industrial complex. Klee and company are also redoing the blueberry to be, as the Times called it, "crispy, almost apple-like." Wow, I bet they'll next try to manufacture apples to be almost blueberry-like.

Final question: Why are land-grant universities frittering away the public's scarce research on these corporate projects? Let the multibillion-dollar industrialists do their own dirty work. Klee claims that it's all about "bringing back flavor."

But professor, flavor never left. Go to a farmers market and taste for yourself.

Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator, writer, public speaker and author of Swim Against The Current: Even A Dead Fish Can Go With The Flow. Click here to contact him, follow him on Twitter: @JimHightower, or click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 