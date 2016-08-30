Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 5:11 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Jim Kopp Joins Thornhill Companies as Director of National Off-Premise Accounts

By Lacey Fussel for The Thornhill Companies | August 30, 2016 | 1:00 p.m.
Jim Kopp Click to view larger
Jim Kopp (Courtesy photo)

Sales and marketing veteran Jim Kopp has joined the esteemed Thornhill Companies team as director of national off-premise accounts.

Kopp will be working to target national accounts such as Target, Kroger and Whole Foods, providing them with custom and private label wines as well as The Thornhill Companies’ own portfolio of wines.  

Kopp joins the team with an impressive record of building brands in multiple channels with innovative sales and marketing efforts. 

A graduate of Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration, his experience includes successful stints with Jackson Family Wines and Acme Wine Marketing (his own sales and marketing company) as well as development and operation of several restaurant concepts in San Francisco. 

He comes to The Thornhill Companies from Truett Hurst, where as vice president sales and marketing he was responsible for the marketing and sales of 35 brands, delivering growth in excess of 30 percent per year, primarily in the national account channel.

Thornhill Companies is a natural progression in Kopp’s food and wine career.  

“The Thornhill Companies is a perfect storm of exceptional vineyards and farming, state-of-the-art winemaking and a family commitment to top quality,” says Kopp. “This, combined with their leadership position in the central coast and long term thinking, makes them an incredibly exciting company to work for. I am thrilled to be a part of the team.”

The Thornhill Companies is owned by the Miller family and includes J. Wilkes Wines and Smashberry Wines as well as private-label-focused Turn Key Wine Brands, custom-crush facilities Central Coast Wine Services and Paso Robles Wine Services and a portfolio of Central Coast vineyards comprising Solomon Hills Vineyards, French Camp Vineyards and the famed Bien Nacido Vineyards.

Lacey Fussel represents The Thornhill Companies.

 
