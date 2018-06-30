Jim Langley: A Prescription for Perfect Peace

Faith

I suspect we would all cherish a peaceful existence. Just imagine a restful day in the woods listening to the gurgle of the gentle rapids from a nearby stream. The sun is radiant, yet it’s a cool and casual day and you have no worries at all. It’s a perfect time to simply relax and take in the beauty and peacefulness of the moment. It certainly sounds inviting to me!

Well, I’d like to discuss a prescription for perfect peace. We’re not talking about world peace, which I frankly don’t believe is even possible. The sin that runs rampant in this world negates any possibility of there being peace for all mankind.

What is attainable is an internal peace that the Apostle Paul says transcends all understanding.

In Hebrews 12:14-15, the writer instructs all believers “Make every effort to live in peace with all men and to be holy; without holiness no one will see the Lord. See to it that no one misses the grace of God and that no bitter root grows up to cause trouble and defile many.”

Unfortunately, there’s much bitterness and selfishness in this world, but God wants us to do our small part to live peacefully and place the needs of others before our own needs. This is easier said than done.

My experience shows, in order to live in peace with others, we must first find His perfect peace. That can only come through the grace of our Heavenly Father. We must come to realize that Christ is our true salvation and our conduit to peace with God.

Finding His perfect peace does not mean we will live a life without trials and tribulation. In fact, Jesus told His disciples in John 16:33, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

These words of comfort are written for all who trust in Christ. Placing your trust in others goes against the grain of what we all experience in life. Don’t naïvely trust those who slyly tell you one thing and do another. Many will attempt to take advantage of us for their personal gain.

We must trust in the Word of God and in our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus. In 1 Peter 2:6-8 we’re reminded, “For in scripture it says: ‘See, I lay a stone in Zion, a chosen and precious cornerstone, and the one who trusts in him will never be put to shame.’ Now to you who believe, this stone is precious. But to those who do not believe, ‘The stone the builders rejected has become a capstone,’ and, ‘A stone that causes men to stumble and a rock that makes them fall.’ They stumble because they disobey the message — which is also what they were destined for.”

Mankind needs to consider this sobering message and just what they are rejecting in order to gain what they cannot retain.

I’ll gladly take God’s perfect peace over whatever this world might offer. His peace is for all the ages, and what this world offers is only for the momentary pleasure. Personal happiness does not compare to the joy that can only be found in a right relationship with our Heavenly Father.

Let me conclude with one more verse spoken by Jesus to His disciples. Right in the middle of John 14, He prepares his disciples to receive another Counselor who will be with us forever — the Spirit of Truth. In verse 27, He comforts them with these words: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.”

Jesus is speaking to all who follow Him and trust Him as Lord and Savior! This perfect peace is available to everyone and, as a satisfied customer, let me recommend you seriously consider this precious gift offered to all mankind.

Passages to Ponder

» Psalm 29:11

» Proverbs 14:29-30

» John 14:16-17

» Romans 5:1-5

» Philippians 4:6-7

» 2 Timothy 2:22

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.