Jim Langley: It’s All About Ancestry

Faith

DNA testing has become an extremely huge business in recent years. Lately, I’ve heard a number of interesting conversations dealing with the topic of getting a better grasp on past ancestry. It seems as though many folks are consumed with finding out as much as they possibly can about their roots.

The discovery of DNA provided a wonderful breakthrough in science and medicine, but I never imagined so many would become obsessed in using DNA tests to determine their ancestral history going back hundreds of years.

Personally, I’m more concerned about living in the present and looking forward to what lies ahead rather than spending my energy on the past.

For instance, I’m not the least concerned that one of my distant relatives in Texas on my mother’s side of the family was hanged for stealing a horse. The story in my family goes that it was all a big mistake!

That’s what I was told as a boy and I just have to live with the fact that none of my relatives have greatly affected the world. Even if they had I wouldn’t want to rest on their laurels.

Then again, if we go far enough back in history, we’ll find that we all came from one family. According to the historical account in the Bible, only Noah, his wife and his three sons and their wives survived the Great Flood that covered the whole earth.

According to biblical history, that flood occurred around 4,500 years ago. Noah was the son of Lamech and a grandson of Methuselah. He walked with God and was instructed to build an ark for his family to survive the deluge that would utterly wipe out every living creature not on the ark.

Therefore, according to scripture we are all related to Noah through one of his three sons, Shem, Ham and Japheth. So, we all come from the line of Noah. Genesis 10 gives us the family tree of Noah, which you may find interesting, although I doubt you’ll find any suitable names for future males in your family.

There are a number of online services soliciting our curiosity in our ancestry these days. What I find interesting is that they all disclose that the DNA testing results are not without some error.

According to my parents, my heritage is German, English, Irish and only God knows what else. Frankly, that’s good enough for me, and all I need to know is that my light complexion makes me very susceptible to skin cancer.

What’s most important to me is knowing that I’m a child of God and I’ve been adopted into His family!

Many of you may be searching for significance through your DNA and family history. Listen to what an Old Testament prophet shares in Isaiah 66:18: “And I, because of their actions and imaginations, am about to come and gather all nations and tongues, and they will come and see my glory.”

You see, God is preparing us for His Kingdom and we’d be wise to come to Him while there’s still time. Isaiah, whose name means Salvation of the Lord, prophesied before four kings in the 8th century BC. He heard and conveyed this message of hope from God that is available to all mankind to become sons and daughters of the Most High.

I became an adopted son more than 30 years ago, and I’m so glad that I answered His call. God’s call is a universal call to all who will open their heart and listen to His message of salvation.

In Revelation 3:20, we hear these words from Jesus beckoning us, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.”

Since our separation from God in the Garden of Eden, God formulated a plan to bring us back into His family. He wants His creation to be in communion with Him once again. He is our true heritage and I trust you will answer His plea!

Passages to Ponder

» Genesis 10:1-32

» Isaiah 45:22

» Romans 8:23-24

» Ephesians 1:4-6

» Hebrews 2:10-12

» James 1:18

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.