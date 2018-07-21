Jim Langley: All the Lonely People in the World

Faith

The Beatles came up with a new song and sound in 1966 when Paul McCartney wrote the lyrics and music for “Eleanor Rigby.” The song simply deals with the subtleties of loneliness.

The first stanza starts off “Eleanor Rigby, picks up the rice / In the church where a wedding has been / Lives in a dream / Waits at the window, wearing the face / That she keeps in a jar by the door / Who is it for,” and then the next stanza continues “Father McKenzie, writing the words / Of a sermon that no one will hear / No one comes near / Look at him working, darning his socks / In the night when there’s nobody there / What does he care” with both stanzas followed by the well-known chorus “All the lonely people / Where do they all come from? / All the lonely people / Where do they all belong?”

Perhaps those eerie words have haunted you over the years.

I believe it’s time to take a crack at answering The Beatles’ two rhetorical questions. First let’s talk about Where do they all come from? Certainly there are many lonely people in this world, and I believe they come from all walks of life.

It all starts with that first breath right out of the womb with each life taking different twists and turns. Whether we are born into one of the wealthiest or poorest families, loneliness can easily creep into our life along our journey. Even when we’re constantly around others, we can sense loneliness. It’s simply perceived and has has nothing to do with our status.

Now let’s address Where do they all belong? Perhaps you can relate to this type of loneliness and feeling that you don’t fit in well or have any real purpose or value. Almost everyone has a genuine desire to belong and feel valued by others in society.

In Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Robinson Crusoe, we find the main character befriending an aborigine he names Friday. Let’s put it this way — it’s quite difficult to carry on a meaningful conversation with yourself!

In fact, those who did would eventually find themselves residing in a funny farm. These days, we may run across some of these folks walking the streets of our community and they truly can’t seem to adapt to society.

I’ve had episodes in my life in which I limited my exposure to others, but I know that I’m a social being who truly relishes being around others. And that’s how God has made man and woman.

Friendships should not to be taken lightly. In Proverbs 18:24, King Solomon exhorts, “A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend that sticks closer than a brother.”

So it’s possible to have many near us without having any close friends. I’m blessed to now have a few close friends, and it’s impossible to be lonely when you belong to something greater than your own existence.

My thirties were some of the loneliest years of my life. Two failed marriages distanced me from people in general. My professional life and sports interests filled much of my time.

In my early thirties, I was talked into joining a service organization. This large all-male Jaycees group kept me extremely busy. We worked more than 30 projects per year, but I still distanced myself from any close friendships.

Well I made it through that decade and was fortunately invited to a local church where I found the solution to my loneliness. This all came about through a lady I met on a ski club trip to Mammoth Mountain. As a new insurance agent, I was constantly looking for opportunities to grow my business and meet as many new people as I possibly could. But, I now realize this was God's plan to draw me near to Him!

Loneliness brought me to my knees at the cross of Jesus. That redeeming process has allowed me to find my purpose in life and helped me to feel comfortable in my own skin. In a few short months I was immersed in fellowship with like-minded folks who loved the Lord and accepted me for who I had been and who I was becoming. We can all belong, and you really should consider finding a loving church family and come home to your Heavenly Father.

Let me throw out a caveat. Not all churches are alike. Some churches simply meet to congregate and have nothing or little to do with worshipping the risen Christ at all. I suggest you get involved with one that preaches the gospel from the pulpit and teaches the whole word of God.

Do this and I guarantee you will no longer have that lonely feeling!

Passages to Ponder

