Jim Langley: An Apparent Identity Crisis

Many in this new brave world appear to be going through an identity crisis. Let me explain just how I’ve come to that conclusion.

Some months ago I came across a newspaper article that I found quite disturbing. I was amazed to see that the University of California admissions department has dramatically changed its admissions application to now give applicants a number of choices for gender-related questions.

Applicants can now choose to classify themselves in one of six categories: “male, female, trans male/trans man, trans female/trans woman, gender queer/gender nonconforming and different identity.”

The question I believe we need to ask is “Just how did we get to such a bizarre place in academia?”

If we go to the very beginning of the human race we’ll be reminded that God created man in His image. Then He created woman, a helper, suitable for man, and their main purpose was to simply procreate and carry on the human race.

In Genesis, we find that all did not go well in the Garden of Eden. They were deceived and fell into sin, which has been with man ever since.

Sin comes in all shapes and sizes. Basically, I prefer to consider it as anything that we might do or not do that is not pleasing to our Heavenly Father.

One of those sins is nonconformance to God’s plan for man and woman, His most precious creation made in His image. Since the beginning of creation it’s only been man and woman. There was no identity crisis!

This nonconformance is nothing new, but subtly over the past few decades we’ve been sold a bill of goods that such behavior is OK. After all, we all have a right to live our lives as we like, as long as we’re not breaking the law, don’t we?

I’m not advocating that we belittle those who don’t conform to the male/female identities that God created, but I do feel we’ve become overly sensitive in allowing deviant sexual behavior to run rampant in society today.

For me, it’s quite simple. God created man and God created woman as man’s helper. The family consists of a man, a woman and oftentimes children whether through childbirth or adoption. That is God’s desire and how we can best honor Him.

My wife and I adopted our little girl 26 years ago and she has been a wonderful blessing in our life. I know that God is pleased with us for being obedient when He confronted us with the adoption option in years ago.

What is most important to me, and I trust to you as well, is knowing what is right and honorable and what is wrong and foolish in His eyes. All we really need to do is realize that we were wonderfully created by our Father in Heaven and accept His gift of life with all our blemishes.

We all know whether we were created as a man or woman and no board of regents needs to offer more than two choices for our sexual identity on any application!

Passages to Ponder

» Genesis 1:26-31

» Matthew 19:4

» Hebrews 4:12-13

» 1 John 3:1-2

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.