Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 2:36 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: An Apparent Identity Crisis

By Jim Langley | July 16, 2016 | 10:30 a.m.

Many in this new brave world appear to be going through an identity crisis. Let me explain just how I’ve come to that conclusion.

Some months ago I came across a newspaper article that I found quite disturbing. I was amazed to see that the University of California admissions department has dramatically changed its admissions application to now give applicants a number of choices for gender-related questions.

Applicants can now choose to classify themselves in one of six categories: “male, female, trans male/trans man, trans female/trans woman, gender queer/gender nonconforming and different identity.”

The question I believe we need to ask is “Just how did we get to such a bizarre place in academia?”

If we go to the very beginning of the human race we’ll be reminded that God created man in His image. Then He created woman, a helper, suitable for man, and their main purpose was to simply procreate and carry on the human race.

In Genesis, we find that all did not go well in the Garden of Eden. They were deceived and fell into sin, which has been with man ever since.

Sin comes in all shapes and sizes. Basically, I prefer to consider it as anything that we might do or not do that is not pleasing to our Heavenly Father.

One of those sins is nonconformance to God’s plan for man and woman, His most precious creation made in His image. Since the beginning of creation it’s only been man and woman. There was no identity crisis!

This nonconformance is nothing new, but subtly over the past few decades we’ve been sold a bill of goods that such behavior is OK. After all, we all have a right to live our lives as we like, as long as we’re not breaking the law, don’t we?

I’m not advocating that we belittle those who don’t conform to the male/female identities that God created, but I do feel we’ve become overly sensitive in allowing deviant sexual behavior to run rampant in society today.

For me, it’s quite simple. God created man and God created woman as man’s helper. The family consists of a man, a woman and oftentimes children whether through childbirth or adoption. That is God’s desire and how we can best honor Him.

My wife and I adopted our little girl 26 years ago and she has been a wonderful blessing in our life. I know that God is pleased with us for being obedient when He confronted us with the adoption option in years ago.

What is most important to me, and I trust to you as well, is knowing what is right and honorable and what is wrong and foolish in His eyes. All we really need to do is realize that we were wonderfully created by our Father in Heaven and accept His gift of life with all our blemishes.

We all know whether we were created as a man or woman and no board of regents needs to offer more than two choices for our sexual identity on any application! 

Passages to Ponder

» Genesis 1:26-31

» Matthew 19:4

» Hebrews 4:12-13

» 1 John 3:1-2

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 