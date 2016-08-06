Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 2:38 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: Are You Comfortable in Your Christianity?

By Jim Langley | August 6, 2016

Over the past three decades I’ve observed many who claim Jesus Christ as their Savior to be quite comfortable in their faith journey.

On the flip side I don’t believe I’ve ever become comfortable in my walk with Christ nor do I intend to. You see, my relationship with Christ is the most awesome experience in the world!

My desire is to please God in all I do and in all I can possibly be for His glory. He’s No. 1 in my life and I’m just delighted to know Him as my Father in Heaven.

He’s my comforter. He’s my Rock. He’s my Salvation. He’s my reason for living an abundant and purposeful life.

The rest of this discussion may not be comfortable to consider, but I challenge you to stay with me to the end.

Can you say unequivocally that Christ is the most significant influence in your life? Do you truly consider Him No. 1 in your life? When life seems almost unbearable can you turn to Him and trust He will bring you through the fiery furnace like Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego?

And when things are going famously, do you give Him the glory or do you find yourself glorying in what you consider to be your accomplishments?

And when it comes to priorities in life, do you place others before self and Christ before all?

Iknow these are challenging questions, but if we truly are followers of Christ we need to answer them honestly and reflect on those answers.

Christ needs to be our example in all aspects of life. He did His Father’s will, even going to the cross for our sake. He gave His life so that we might have eternal life.

We don’t have to go to the cross, but we need to be aware of His sacrificial gift to us. If we truly understand what He has done for us, I don’t see why any true believer would have trouble answering these questions affirmatively.

Perhaps that’s the real question. Many who attend church on a regular basis may not be “true believers” in Christ’s eyes. I’m not pointing fingers or judging my fellow church attendees, but I suggest that each person needs to take a hard look at their relationship with Christ.

The reason I can confidently talk about my personal relationship the way I do is that day by day I’ve grown to love Him more and more. If you find yourself comfortable in your Christianity and satisfied with just going to church, being a good person and doing good works, I believe you’d be wise to take a hard look at the depth of your faith and your relationship with Christ.

It’s quite easy to become complacent. There will come a day when we’ll all have to come before God, and many will be turned away and He’ll say “I never knew you.” Yes, Christ did the work on the cross, but we must realize our need for a Savior, repent of our sinful ways, and receive His gift of eternal salvation.

Passages to Ponder

» Daniel 3:16-18

» Matthew 7:7-29

» Galatians 3:28

» Philippians 2:1-5

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

