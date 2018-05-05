Jim Langley: Are You Simply Limping Through Life?

Faith

Have you ever felt you were simply limping through life? Some days will be tougher than others. We all face challenges that can seem insurmountable.

My insurance career has seen exceptionally good months and some very good years, yet there have been lean times as well. A lackluster economy can take a toll on anyone who sells a specific product or a service.

Through experience I’ve learned that these tough times require true dedication to your profession as well as perseverance. In order to survive, you simply must work more diligently, meet daily activity goals and not get discouraged.

Most successful businessmen and women have had more than one setback in life. Success has come through their tenacious ability to handle the difficult times and rebound as opportunity presents itself.

All this can be accomplished without deceiving others and taking unfair advantage of your competition. Hard work and ingenuity can pay great rewards in any field of expertise. Unfortunately, many choose to let circumstances dictate their lives. We don’t have to limp through life.

With my dad’s coaxing, baseball became my main focus from ages 12 to 22. As a lead-off hitter, my goal was to get on base as often as I could. I worked diligently on techniques that helped me reach base in nearly half my plate appearances. Improving my understanding of the strike zone, developing good bat control and working on my bunting strategies helped me greatly.

Speaking of limps, I recall playing a good portion of one baseball season with a torn hamstring, which slowed me down, but it didn’t hold me back from playing every game that summer. I refused to let the injury keep me down.

My approach to writing these Fourth Quarter Strategies columns has been similar in many ways. Each week, I simply allocate the necessary time to complete another article to submit for future publication.

Then again, I don’t do it all on my own. Fortunately, I have a team to hold me accountable and I’ve also been coaxed by the Holy Spirit to keep on writing. I don’t find the process the least bit burdensome and don’t have to force the writing. In my opinion, “writer’s block” comes from a lack of inspiration and dedication.

Over the past 30 years, I’ve discovered there’s a depth of faith that can make all the difference in the world. That faith comes from facing trials and realizing that God is revealing Himself through those trials.

There’s one account in Genesis 32:22-32 that describes Jacob wrestling with the Angel of the Lord. Jacob’s life was filled with struggles, but on this particular occasion he would not let go of the Lord and asked Him to bless him, and he got his wish. The Lord touched the socket of Jacob’s hip and he walked with a limp that day forward. And God did bless him and gave him a new name, Israel.

Perhaps the best example for all who follow Christ is the Apostle Paul. His tenacity in remaining strong through adversity has inspired many to follow the Cross over the past 2,000 years. Paul suffered greatly for Christ to the point of his eventual death.

Most of us will not have to face death for our belief, but we must persevere for His sake and the sake of those He puts in our path. Our lives are precious and God wants us to have an abundant life.

Please consider your life as precious to our Lord and limp if you must, but do hold your head high and persevere for the sake of Christ!

Passages to Ponder

» Genesis 32:22-28

» Proverbs 24:16

» John 10:10

» Romans 12:3

» Hebrews 11:21

» James 1:2-4

» 1 Peter 1:6-7

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.