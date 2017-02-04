Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:45 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Jim Langley: Becoming a Marketplace Ambassador

By Jim Langley | February 4, 2017 | 10:30 a.m.

I recently had a wonderful blessing, along with 24 other local Christian business and professional men, at a very special luncheon as our CBMC of Santa Barbara team launched the Marketplace Ambassador Initiative in our community.

A number of those men have resolved to move forward in the program as we meet to grow in our personal relationship with Jesus Christ. We learned in 2 Corinthians 5:20 that, “We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making His appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God.”

These men are prepared to “be reconciled to God” to truly make a difference in this community in which we live and work.

This is a serious commitment that I’m certain none of us will take lightly. Christian Business Men’s Connection is an international Christian organization formed more than 85 years ago. Our mission is to present Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord to business and professional men, and develop Christian business and professional men to carry out the Great Commission (Matthew 28:19).

Mark Whitacre, whose life was portrayed by Matt Damon in a major motion picture, The Informant, challenged us in our walk as Christian business and professional men to become ambassadors for Christ and fully integrate our faith in the marketplace.

He conveyed to us that this was a “call to a cause, not a club.” We all have opportunities to join service clubs and other worthwhile organizations, but this is our opportunity to join Christ in the process of becoming better equipped to integrate the Christian worldview seamlessly in all aspects of our lives.

Whitacre shared his personal testimony to demonstrate the dramatic change that Christ can make in a businessman’s life. Once self-serving, he has become a true servant for the Lord through the CBMC ministry worldwide.

Over the next year or so, those who answer God’s call will first study the 10 attributes of becoming a Marketplace Ambassador through the online study system provided by CBMC. Starting in October, we plan to conduct future gatherings to go over those attributes.

The MAI goal is to lead career-minded individuals through a transformational experience that develops intentional business leaders to fully integrate their faith with their work. That may sound a bit radical, but I’ve personally been doing this for years and all I can say is the rewards have been out of this world!

You may well want to learn more about Marketplace Ambassador Initiative. If so, I suggest you click here to check out the website. There’s no cost to join, but should you decide to participate and resolve to take on the task, you will need to allocate time to the process. Like any good thing, the equipping of a Saint requires personal energy, devotion and a deep commitment.

Over the past 30 years as an active team member of CBMC, I’ve experienced first-hand the dramatic transformation in my personal and professional life. My relationship with my Lord has never been stronger, and I’ll always be grateful for those men who have come alongside me over the years to encourage me in my faith journey.

As a “satisfied customer” of CBMC, I highly recommend you take that leap of faith, get off the sidelines and onto the playing field God has placed before us! The good news is that you will quickly find that you are not on the field alone. You’ll become an integral part of a team devoted to turning our local marketplace upside down for Christ.

Passages to Ponder

» Job 19:23-27

» Job 42:10-17

» 1 Corinthians 7:29-31

» James 4:13-17

» 1 Peter 5:14

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.

