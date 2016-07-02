Jim Langley: Being Used As a Messenger

Faith

I distinctly remember sitting in front of my personal computer that autumn evening in 1985. For the past four months I had spent many evenings composing Christian poems in anticipation of publishing my first book of poetry in 1986.

I had been struggling with one particular poem for several months. I sensed the writing of the poems was nearing completion, but this one just wasn’t flowing at all. Then in less than 10 minutes the last 80 words flowed from my fingertips.

I yelled out to my bride Janet who was in the living room, “It’s finished!” explaining that the writing was done and most of the 28 poems drafted in the past few months would be my first published work.

That final poem was strategically placed as the last poem in my book, So We Might Grow. I’d like to share it with you now.

Only a Messenger

It’s time I sat down and shared with the world.

That these words transcribed have not been my own.

They’re handed down to me by God’s grace unknown,

This time Lord struggling with my own words gnarled.

It’s as if you don’t want me to disclose

The great glory you’ve unselfishly shared.

Giving me such words that few even dared

Write so forcibly as if one who knows.

Knows the great wonders to be gained by man,

Opening the door letting Jesus through.

Bringing goodness and mercy into view,

If we just hold out our own trembling hand.

Thank you Lord Jesus for sharing Your Word

And bringing me joy most men never know.

I’m your messenger and pray I can show

Much more of Your Will to those with sight blurred.

In retrospect, I can now see how He’s used me as a messenger in the lives of many He’s placed in my path over these past 30 years. Yes, angels are certainly God’s anointed messengers, but as his earthly creation, He truly wants all of us to take on that task as well.

Initially, I thought those messages would come through poetry, but over time I came to realize that the Lord wanted to use me face-to-face and oftentimes one-on-one. Operation Timothy became a great tool to help me to witness and disciple to many in need.

As followers of Christ, you as well fall into the category of “only” messengers and you may ask, “What does that look like?” Well, it’s as simple as watching for opportunities to share the joy of our most important relationship with people every day.

Oftentimes, those most eager to listen are caught up in their own challenging circumstances and they simply need someone to listen to their story. The challenge we all face is allocating the time in our busy lives to be available for these divine appointments.

It usually doesn’t seem like the right time, but we need to make the time to be obedient for His purpose. It’s not easy, but I’ve seen His continued faithfulness and providence for my family, if I simply place Him first.

Try it and see God engineer circumstances in your life that will amaze you!

Passages to Ponder

» Acts 1:7-8

» Matthew 28:18-20

» John 15:5-8

» 2 Chronicles 36:15

» Proverbs 13:17

» 2 Corinthians 8:23b

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara ​(Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.