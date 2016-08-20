Jim Langley: ‘Bluebonnets’ in the Spring, and the Quickness of Life

Faith

(Aaron Watson video)

Every once in a while, I’ll hear a country western song that hits me right between the eyes. “Bluebonnets (Julia’s Song),” written and sung by Aaron Watson, really got me thinking about how precious life is.

Being born and raised in Texas, I always loved seeing all those bluebonnets pop up every spring. They were only there for a short while, but they brought joy to this young fellow.

Watson and his wife, Kimberly, lost their fourth child, Julia Grace, when she died just hours after she was born due to complications from Trisomy 18, a chromosomal abnormality.

In his acoustical ballad, Watson sings about the brevity of life and how we all need to embrace it and hold on to those special relationships while they last.

One thing that’s certain about life is time flies, and our loved ones are here today and gone tomorrow. We don’t know which tomorrow, but it always seems to come way too soon!

Our daughter recently faced the loss of a friend. Ben was only 28, but in an instant his life was taken from him along with others in a terrible car crash.

There’s no reasoning how or why such tragedies happen, but we’ve all faced them in our lives to some extent. In his ballad Watson proclaims:

“Life can be filled with sorrow

Time is something you can’t borrow

So love like there’s no tomorrow

Because today could be the day.”

Yes, we’ve all experienced how quickly life passes by.

Personally, I find solace in God’s word as I deal with such unknowns in life. In 1 Corinthians 7:29-31, Paul advises believers “that the time is short.” We are also told that the things of this world are not really ours and they will all pass away.

So what are those things that we all cherish in life? Certainly our loved ones fit that broad spectrum, but also included are our personal health and wealth, our careers, our possessions and our overall well-being.

What helps me to deal with loss is knowing that the most important thing in my life cannot be taken away from me. That’s my relationship with my Father in Heaven. Frankly, that’s what we all need to cling to as we prepare for our physical demise as time passes us by.

Yes, this is a sobering topic, but one we’d all be wise to confront. In the oldest account found in the Bible, Job responds to his friends in Job 19:25 by proclaiming, “And as for me, I know my Redeemer lives, and at the last He will take His stand on the earth.”

You see, Job had a very special relationship with God and knew that he could trust him through all the trials he would face. And, in the end of the story, God blesses Job in the latter part of his life more than the first.

In Job 42:16-17, the writer of the account ends, “After this, Job lived a hundred and forty years; he saw his children and their children to the fourth generation. And so he died old and full of years.” And, Job from those early days of the earth still is certain that Jesus will return in victory!

In ending, listen to the words of Aaron Watson. “We’re only here for a little while ... So make the most of every mile.” Yes, there will be heartbreaks along the way, but our Lord watches over our journey through life, and we would all be wise to trust Him every day of our lives — whether those days appear beautiful or bittersweet.

Let the peace of God take you through it all!

Passages to Ponder

» Job 19:23-27

» Job 42:10-17

» 1 Corinthians 7:29-31

» James 4:13-17

» 1 Peter 5:14

— Jim Langley has been writing for more than 30 years while working as a life and health insurance agent in Santa Barbara. In recent years, his passion has turned to writing about his personal relationship with God, and his goal is to encourage others to draw near to Him as well. As a longtime member of CBMC of Santa Barbara (Christian Business Men’s Connection), he started writing Fourth Quarter Strategies columns in 2014, and he now reaches an international audience through the CBMC International devotional Monday Manna. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are his own.